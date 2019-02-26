Ср, 27.02.2019
Фото и видео: стихия сотворила многометровые ледяные стены на побережье канадского озера

Многометровые ледяные стены на побережье озера Эри.

ФОТО: Tara Walton / AP

24 февраля в южной части канадской провинции Онтарио бушевал шторм. На озере Эри сильный ветер принес к берегу лед с самого озера и с реки Ниагара. Во многих местах побережья на территории Канады и в американском штате Нью-Йорк (например, у городов Буффало и Гамбург) появились ледяные стены высотой до 10 метров, передает Newsru.com со ссылкой на WWJ Newsradio 950.

В соцсетях делятся видео и фото необычного явления из разных районов озера Эри:

Гамбург, штат Нью-Йорк, США:

В провинции Онтарио шторм оставил без света 27 тысяч домов. А из-за нагонных явлений и льда на озере Эри подтопило населенные пункты. В городе Порт-Дувр спасателям даже пришлось на лодках проводить эвакуацию, сообщает Stormnews.

Позже из-за метели в южной части провинции Онтарио произошли 2 массовых ДТП с участием 100 автомобилей. Ранения получили 27 человек:

