Фото и видео: стихия сотворила многометровые ледяные стены на побережье канадского озера

24 февраля в южной части канадской провинции Онтарио бушевал шторм. На озере Эри сильный ветер принес к берегу лед с самого озера и с реки Ниагара. Во многих местах побережья на территории Канады и в американском штате Нью-Йорк (например, у городов Буффало и Гамбург) появились ледяные стены высотой до 10 метров, передает Newsru.com со ссылкой на WWJ Newsradio 950.
В соцсетях делятся видео и фото необычного явления из разных районов озера Эри:
Ice flowing in to Rondeau Bay. Awesome power of nature. @weathernetwork @BlackburnCK pic.twitter.com/JDlHkHeFNS— Jennifer millard (@JenmDesigns) February 24, 2019
@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx— Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019
HAPPENING NOW: Ice is being blown off Lake Erie up against the shore. It’s so windy here you can be held up by the wind @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/KWjuvR3buI— Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) February 24, 2019
Fort Erie’s ice wall is still pretty popular this morning. Even at 8am, lotsa folks coming down for a look and a photo. pic.twitter.com/ZGIgdVxlTP— James Culic (@JamesCulic) February 25, 2019
Fort Erie's 25- foot ice wall, chunks the size of refrigerators. Wind is so cold off Lake Erie you can only stay for a few minutes though. pic.twitter.com/abjo4FEhOD— Gord Howard (@GordHoward) February 25, 2019
#niagara erie ice wall pic.twitter.com/ClfytXrv69— drknssonthedge (@drknssonthedge) February 25, 2019
People are flocking to Fort Erie to see the ICE WALL along Niagara Parkway! (Photo: The Niagara Falls Review) pic.twitter.com/zX8RrSCWKB— 101.1 More FM (@101morefm) February 26, 2019
Lakeshore road in Fort Erie. We just had more ice come shoving onshore. #onstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/XUUIoZddMc— George Kourounis (@georgekourounis) February 24, 2019
This ice tsunami is one of the craziest things I've ever witnessed. Starting to bulldoze trees and street lamps. #onstorm #onwx #forterie #windstorm #windstorm2019 #seiche #iceshove #icetsunami @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSBUFFALO @EC_ONweather @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SHj8jXCDqI— David Piano (@ONwxchaser) February 24, 2019
Гамбург, штат Нью-Йорк, США:
В провинции Онтарио шторм оставил без света 27 тысяч домов. А из-за нагонных явлений и льда на озере Эри подтопило населенные пункты. В городе Порт-Дувр спасателям даже пришлось на лодках проводить эвакуацию, сообщает Stormnews.
Norfolk County firefighters assisted OPP with helping a woman from her Port Dover home this afternoon after high winds caised significant flooding on River Drive & several other streets in the area. Quick response & another great job by our crews. pic.twitter.com/uQcPiRZpy3— Norfolk County Fire Department (@NorfolkCoFire) February 24, 2019
Позже из-за метели в южной части провинции Онтарио произошли 2 массовых ДТП с участием 100 автомобилей. Ранения получили 27 человек: