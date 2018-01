В России собаки спасли замерзавших в лесу школьников

foto

//f10.pmo.ee/CmdYEhOo1EQ4M-NeYnfYwp-HgFQ=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2018/01/06/7466703t1hc86e.jpg

//f10.pmo.ee/GrWkMviZQDpgHNHwNXjLrFSIsew=/566x0/nginx/o/2018/01/06/7466703t1hc86e.jpg

Michael Boardman watches his dog Jackson, center, play in the snow with a friend's dog Blue near West 20th Street, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. For some, Friday was a second snow day off from reality

Scanpix/AP