Видео: хозяева бросили беременную кошку умирать от голода в съемной квартире

In this Feb. 6, 2013 photo, a feral cat eats cat food from a box left by a cat lover behind a grocery store in Key Largo, Fla. While hunters stalked the elusive Burmese python through large swaths of Florida's Everglades over the last month, state and federal wildlife officials set traps for other animals menacing native wildlife in a fragile ecosystem. The python gets all the attention in Florida's sometimes weird animal kingdom and it's accused of decimating the populations of native mammals in the Everglades, but wildlife officials say feral cats, black-and-white tegu lizards and Cuban tree frogs are some of the other invasive species that pose equally serious threats to imperiled native wildlife in the swamplands and neighboring habitats. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) / SCANPIX Code: 436

J Pat Carter/AP