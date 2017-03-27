На Землю надвигаются мощные магнитные бури

prognoz.ee -
Погода
In this photo released on August 8, 2010 shows almost the entire Earth-facing side of the sun erupting in a tumult of activity on August 1, 2010. This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the news-making solar event on August 1 shows the C3-class solar flare (white area on upper left), a solar tsunami (wave-like structure, upper right), multiple filaments of magnetism lifting off the stellar surface, large-scale shaking of the solar corona, radio bursts, a coronal mass ejection and more. This multi-wavelength extreme ultraviolet snapshot from the Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sun's northern hemisphere in mid-eruption. Different colors in the image represent different gas temperatures. Earth's magnetic field is still reverberating from the solar flare impact on August 3, 2010, which sparked aurorae as far south as Wisconsin and Iowa in the United States. Analysts believe a second solar flare is following behind the first flare and could re-energize the fading geomagnetic storm and spark a new round of Northern Lights. AFP PHOTO/NASA
1/1

Фото: Scanpix/AFP

foto
//f7.pmo.ee/bSNhDqIqQ8LQSM5EUfikD6RNIZw=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/03/27/6492757t1hcb58.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/cLPHSc0gYrQp4P_19Gbuw1gWQss=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/03/27/6492757t1hcb58.jpg
In this photo released on August 8, 2010 shows almost the entire Earth-facing side of the sun erupting in a tumult of activity on August 1, 2010. This image from the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the news-making solar event on August 1 shows the C3-class solar flare (white area on upper left), a solar tsunami (wave-like structure, upper right), multiple filaments of magnetism lifting off the stellar surface, large-scale shaking of the solar corona, radio bursts, a coronal mass ejection and more. This multi-wavelength extreme ultraviolet snapshot from the Solar Dynamics Observatory shows the sun's northern hemisphere in mid-eruption. Different colors in the image represent different gas temperatures. Earth's magnetic field is still reverberating from the solar flare impact on August 3, 2010, which sparked aurorae as far south as Wisconsin and Iowa in the United States. Analysts believe a second solar flare is following behind the first flare and could re-energize the fading geomagnetic storm and spark a new round of Northern Lights. AFP PHOTO/NASA
Scanpix/AFP

На Землю надвигаются мощные магнитные бури

27.03.2017 12:54
Комментировать | Распечатать

Огромная дыра на Солнце спровоцировала мощный поток магнитных бурь, которые захлестнут нашу планету через два-три дня, и их прочувствуют на всей Земле.

Отмечается, что магнитные бури доберутся до Земли через пару дней, к концу недели они будут становиться только сильнее. В NASA говорят, что причиной этому стала огромная дыра на нашем светиле, пишет портал "Сегодня".

Ученые отмечают, что из-за данного явления у людей может прыгать давление и не исключены проблемы с памятью и умственной активностью в целом.

Медики приводят тревожную статистику: 70% инфарктов, гипертонических кризов и инсультов происходит именно во время магнитных бурь.

Jaga |
Отправь другу
Отправь другу
Sinu nimi: Sõbra nimi:
Sinu meiliaadress: Sõbra meiliaadress:
SAADA SÕBRALE
E-MAIL SAADETUD
КАТАЛОГ КЛЮЧЕВЫХ СЛОВ
26.03.17
Видео: метеорологи признали существование «зловещих» облаков 		25.03.17
Снимки молодого фотографа из Йыгева покорили мир
КАТАЛОГ КЛЮЧЕВЫХ СЛОВ
земля · магнитная буря · солнце
·
Оставьте свой комментарий

Прочтите условия комментирования.
Стань модератором!
Погода в городах
Prognoz.ee на Facebook