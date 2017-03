Шокирующие снимки: в чешском зоопарке дети камнями забили красного фламинго

foto

//f7.pmo.ee/08spPsGGmgLXsET4zhCWK9ZDMfI=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/03/15/6450453t1h0805.jpg

//f7.pmo.ee/GEFebPogvu7-CHbKHfiXLqt21vA=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/03/15/6450453t1h0805.jpg

A zookeeper holds the head of a flamingo, which had its leg amputated, at Sorocaba Zoo in Sorocaba, Brazil, July 1, 2015. The Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to prevent an infection. Picture taken July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

PAULO WHITAKER/REUTERS