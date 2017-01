Видео: фотографы сняли ночной таймлапс с извержением вулкана на Гавайях

foto

The Momotombo volcano burns a yellowish-red flame, back dropped by a starry sky, just before daybreak, as seen from the rural community of Papalonal, in Leon, Nicaragua, Friday, Dec, 4, 2015. Quiet for many years, the volcano emitted some glowing rock on Wednesday, after gas and ash emissions began Tuesday. In 1610, the city of Leon was destroyed during an eruption of the Momotombo and was relocated west, where it is currently located. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Esteban Felix/AP