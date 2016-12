Фото и видео: в Афинах выпал снег

foto

http://f5.pmo.ee/f/2016/12/29/6212793t40h9348.jpg

http://f1.pmo.ee/f/2016/12/29/6212793t44h2fed.jpg

Two men ride a small bicycle on a snow-covered hill in Ancient Corinth, some 80 km west of Athens on December 29, 2016. Snowfall and strong winds have swept across Greece causing problems in sea and road transport. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE GACHE

VALERIE GACHE/AFP