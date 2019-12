Пока в Эстонии бушует шторм, Австралия горит: температура воздуха – почти 42 градуса

People flock to St Kilda beach as a heat wave sweeps across Victoria, Australia, December 18, 2019. AAP Image/David Crosling/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NEW ZEALAND. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AUSTRALIA.

ФОТО: STRINGER/VIA REUTERS