Фото: НАСА обнаружило похожую на Землю ледяную планету

foto

//f9.pmo.ee/Mbg971y2O2a7q8JbYWC86gFn3Tk=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2012/02/09/949056t1h4bf4.jpg

//f9.pmo.ee/3ChH_z0vLN6lY-y8E97rBRKtb54=/566x0/nginx/o/2012/02/09/949056t1h4bf4.jpg

ATTENTION EDITORS - 2 OF 21 PICTURES TO MATCH PACKAGE 'WORLD POPULATION - SEVEN BILLION - TO FIND ALL PICTURES SEARCH 'POPULATION-BABY/' NASA undated handout image shows an image of the earth taken from space. The world's population will reach seven billion on 31 October 2011, according to projections by the United Nations, which says this global milestone presents both an opportunity and a challenge for the planet. While more people are living longer and healthier lives, says the U.N., gaps between rich and poor are widening and more people than ever are vulnerable to food insecurity and water shortages. REUTERS/NASA/JHandout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

NASA/REUTERS