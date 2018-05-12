Видео: в Калифорнии океан светится жутким синим светом

Цветение биолюминесцентных водорослей вдоль побережья южной Калифорнии осветило Тихий океан жутким и фантастическим неоновым голубым свечением. По ночам к пляжам направляются фотографы и зрители в надежде стать свидетелями природного феномена.
Цветение водорослей, известное как красный прилив, освещает волны вдоль 25-километрового участка прибрежной полосы, передает Gismeteo.
«Биолюминесценция происходит всегда, но просто не на таком уровне, — говорит Джеймс Салливан, исследователь из Океанографического института Харбор-Бранч (США). — В этот раз феномен невероятен».
Last night's incredible display of bioluminescence at Torrey Pines State Beach. This is a very rare occurance that happens when there's a bloom of dinoflagellates discoloring the water and causing what is known as a red tide. At night, if the dinoflagellates are luminescent they can produce a brilliant blue glow in the water. The pictures don't do it justice and you have to see it in person to experience this amazing this phenomenon. The last time this occured in La Jolla was 2013. --- Before last night, I've only seen pictures of bioluminescence and I thought, well I probably never see it in person because it's so rare. Then I saw an FB post indicating that the conditions were just right for a bloom around Scripps Pier. I'm not a person that generally feels "lucky" so I thought it probably wouldn't pan out (my wife says sometimes i'm Mr Negative). We almost decided to go out and see a movie instead but at the last minute changed plans and I went out to try and catch the phenomenon. --- This photo is the 4th spot I visited last night to capture the bioluminescence. First I went to two different viewpoints above Scripps Pier to see if I could get an elevated view of the waves. That didn't really work as there was too much light pollution and I couldn't even tell if the waves were glowing. Next I went to the beach parking lot at Torrey Pines, got out of my car and said to myself holy cow, the wave are glowing. Such an incredible view. But this was a very hard spot to photograph with all of the car headlights, plus the waves were breaking way offshore so I couldn't get a good shot. So I hiked down a few miles on the beach to find a secluded spot. Photographed for about 2 hours hoping to get a good set of waves with the luminescence in closer. --- This is a single exposure at 16mm, f/4, ISO 12800, 4s. Minor processing in Lightroom and a trip to PS to fix the distortion in the horizon. --- #sandiego #sandiego_ca #sandiegowx #lajolla #sosandiego #torreypinesbeach #torreypinesstatebeach #bioluminescence #igerssandiego #mysdphoto #rsa_night #ig_nightphotography #longexposure_shots #earthvisuals #awesome_earthpix #rawcalifornia #wildcalifornia #westcoast_exposures #10New
Неизвестно, как долго продлится цветение. В сентябре 2013 года, в последний раз, когда в Сан-Диего видели красный прилив, океан цвел неделю. Другие красные приливы длились месяц и даже дольше.
Согласно Майклу Латцу из Института океанографии Скриппса при Калифорнийском университете в Сан-Диего (США), текущий красный прилив состоит из динофлагеллятов, один из которых — Lingulodinium polyedra — известен биолюминисцентными шоу. Огромная концентрация крошечных организмов заставляет воду казаться красноватой в дневное время. Но настоящая феерия начинается ночью, когда любое механическое воздействие, например, движение воды, заставляет организмы источать свет.