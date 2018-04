В США зафиксировали распространение неизлечимых инфекций

foto

A fire brigade paramedic wearing a sealed protective suit closes the door of a special fire brigade ambulance during a drill for the crew, in Frankfurt August 21, 2014. The special ambulance is equipped to treat patients suffering from ebola and other highly infectious diseases. Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases known to humanity. It has no proven cure and there is no vaccine to prevent infection. The rigorous use of quarantine is needed to prevent its spread, as well as high standards of hygiene for anyone who might come into contact with the disease. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: HEALTH)

KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS