prognoz.ee -
Погода
This NASA Spitzer Space Telescope handout image received July 24, 2009 shows a galaxy, called NGC 1097, located 50 million light-years away. It is spiral-shaped like our Milky Way, with long, spindly arms of stars. The
1/1

Космос. Иллюстративное фото.

Фото: HO/AFP

foto
//f8.pmo.ee/g7PZ4Bs9TxoBze6AvlohGiZkZJ8=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2009/09/03/230026t1h454f.jpg
//f8.pmo.ee/AAyBwWE3BUe7RSH_gnEL1083YZw=/566x0/nginx/o/2009/09/03/230026t1h454f.jpg
This NASA Spitzer Space Telescope handout image received July 24, 2009 shows a galaxy, called NGC 1097, located 50 million light-years away. It is spiral-shaped like our Milky Way, with long, spindly arms of stars. The "eye" at the center of the galaxy is actually a monstrous black hole surrounded by a ring of stars. In this color-coded infrared view from Spitzer, the area around the invisible black hole is blue and the ring of stars, white. The black hole is huge, about 100 million times the mass of our sun, and is feeding off gas and dust along with the occasional unlucky star. Our Milky Way's central black hole is tame in comparison, with a mass of a few million suns. The ring around the black hole is bursting with new star formation. An inflow of material toward the central bar of the galaxy is causing the ring to light up with new stars. The galaxy's red spiral arms and the swirling spokes seen between the arms show dust heated by newborn stars. Older populations of stars scattered through the galaxy are blue. The fuzzy blue dot to the left, which appears to fit snuggly between the arms, is a companion galaxy. Astronomers say it is unclear whether this companion poked a hole in the larger galaxy, or just happens to be aligned in a gap in the arms. Other dots in the picture are either nearby stars in our galaxy, or distant galaxies. AFP PHOTO/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
HO/AFP

Замечено странное движение всех галактик во Вселенной

14.03.2018 16:22
Распечатать

Ученые из Международного центра радиоастрономических исследований в Австралии выяснили, что астрономические объекты на внешнем крае всех галактик совершают оборот вокруг ядра примерно за миллиард лет. Этот феномен противоречит традиционному взгляду, что галактики одного размера могут вращаться с разной скоростью. Об этом сообщается в пресс-релизе на Phys.org.

По словам исследователей, данный феномен характерен для всех звездных систем вне зависимости от радиуса их диска. Это объясняется тем, что все галактики одинакового размера имеют одну и ту же среднюю плотность. «Нельзя найти быстро вращающуюся плотную галактику и менее плотную галактику того же размера, которая вращается медленнее», — говорит руководитель научной работы Герхардт Меурер, передает Лента.ру.

Ученые также выяснили, что на самом краю галактических дисков присутствуют не только молодые звезды и межзвездный газ, как предсказывают модели, но также старые звезды.

Ранее в марте астрономы Университета Ла-Лагуна в Испании обнаружилиреликтовую галактику NGC 1277, в которой закончился процесс образования звезд. Эта звездная система располагается в 220 миллионах световых лет от Земли.

Jaga |
Отправь другу
Отправь другу
Sinu nimi: Sõbra nimi:
Sinu meiliaadress: Sõbra meiliaadress:
SAADA SÕBRALE
E-MAIL SAADETUD
КАТАЛОГ КЛЮЧЕВЫХ СЛОВ
14.03.18
Таллинский зоопарк отмечает День тюленя 		14.03.18
Изменения климата угрожают половине видов растений и животных
13.03.18
На Эстонию вновь обрушатся снегопады 		13.03.18
Во Млечном Пути обнаружен источник таинственного излучения
13.03.18
Медведи просыпаются от зимней спячки 		27.02.18
На Балтийском море ожидаются волны более трех метров в высоту
04.01.18
В 2018 году произойдет самое продолжительное за сто лет лунное затмение 		13.09.17
Космический корабль "Союз МС-06" успешно пристыковался к МКС
17.05.17
Сибирский ученый предсказал, когда на Земле начнется глобальное похолодание
КАТАЛОГ КЛЮЧЕВЫХ СЛОВ
вселенная · газ · галактики · звезды · феномен
·
Погода в городах
Prognoz.ee на Facebook