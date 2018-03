Обнаружен источник таинственного излучения в Млечном Пути

foto

//f12.pmo.ee/tM4KCXrwYZ1AmgRK1pA9nxd0W28=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2015/01/25/3705603t1h772c.jpg

//f12.pmo.ee/dQLsqFYon7VAfWZEcmLg0gumGrc=/566x0/nginx/o/2015/01/25/3705603t1h772c.jpg

This 2011 handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory, shows the Milky Way above the La Silla Observatory in Chile. The more distant telescope in the photo was used to survey planets in our galaxy using a time consuming technique. The results indicate that on average there are 1.6 larger planets per star in our solar system, but thatÕs mostly looking at planets that are far from their star. Other methods look more on close-in planets and putting those techniques together, astronomers think that means stars in the Milky Way probably average well over two planets. (AP Photo/Zdenek Bardon/ProjectSoft, European Souther Observatory) / SCANPIX Code: 436

Zdenek Bardon/AP