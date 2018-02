На Северном полюсе установилась аномальная жара

foto

Pic by ardea.com / Sven-Erik Arndt/Caters News - (Pictured: Fogbow in the arctic - Svalbard - Norway) - Stunning images of an incredibly rare weather phenomenon called a fog bow have been captured in perfect clarity over the Arctic Ocean. The extraordinary spectacle, which is also known as a white rainbow,is created when sunshine hits tiny water droplets in fog or mist. The droplets are so small - nearly always less than 0.1mm in diameter - they are unable to split up the colours of the spectrum like a normal rainbow. These beautiful images were taken by photographer, Sven-Erik Arndt, from Germany. The 41-year-old was on a trip to Svalbard near the north pole and had hoped to photograph polar bears when he came across the magical scene. SEE CATERS.

