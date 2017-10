Европу накрыл экологический Армагеддон

foto

//f12.pmo.ee/Hntto0oGJkwfRZSuPMQe3vJITlE=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/05/18/6676371t1h156e.jpg

//f12.pmo.ee/2-p9Kk2tr2x996bazN83ukPMce8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/05/18/6676371t1h156e.jpg

Palestinian workers smoke out bees as they remove frames from beehives to collect honeybee combs during the harvest at an apiary near Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip on April 30, 2017. Jihad Abu Shamalah, the owner of the apiary from Gaza cultivates 450 hives, producing some 4000 kilos of honey every year which is only sold in the Gaza Strip. / AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED ABED

MOHAMMED ABED/AFP