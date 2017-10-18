Профессор объясняет: как к нам попала пыль из Сахары и пепел португальских пожаров

foto
//f7.pmo.ee/E_befKuGncjDKRmJ1P5q5LeSprE=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226259t1hfd50.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/MzHjrMM-HvS7uHhG24eQ6RCaEPc=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226259t1hfd50.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/9ScmfLQWgcKh47_0pvnQyFB58sQ=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226275t1h1cc6.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/EvFZO1kJkStXE7mYt1M_B6atrFc=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226275t1h1cc6.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/jOp8NHrjbTLQzWhRbMoKIAOji0E=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226277t1ha1ab.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/GU03uq966sVUgd7WdjpGWIXyNmU=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226277t1ha1ab.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/jHvv4qbq8_PVwTbOrHWK5JAw1gE=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226279t1h0af4.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/Dy5h4zmZ_qUFsYoDpQIo3FRmYb8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226279t1h0af4.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f9.pmo.ee/CTl5YXUIKR7lIYkpStXEmXU5MT4=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226281t1he5fc.jpg
//f9.pmo.ee/zigN2Bv0iZFdrYKogOonA9BvVBo=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226281t1he5fc.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f12.pmo.ee/Az2KezcetU76cH6hTsgfsm1LqJs=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226283t1hb150.jpg
//f12.pmo.ee/cwyfFhZ7nadTXOQi99aizXMRHac=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226283t1hb150.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f12.pmo.ee/yFYXS37pSg-e5XXxeW2LJeGNV4U=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226287t1h47b9.jpg
//f12.pmo.ee/wyE0DFT2hJmAZnnJE-J3LQ9yO5s=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226287t1h47b9.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/V12IFqBaJkOGMF6RSrjTTjQ_DbM=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226289t1h27af.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/H8qmACoc3nDOQWu5EhjTb6B3zoQ=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226289t1h27af.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/A4tpuXEnITTzVSg5a_nzYPf5Njs=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226293t1hcaf2.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/u6GPZOT6ZjCvKn5Jw8DcKw0frWo=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226293t1hcaf2.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/Gktr3JJMkhnXJVa1-bgcqVDO5sg=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226299t1h5147.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/8VQX4uru5qyYyBnbfcGOAY6a97c=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226299t1h5147.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f8.pmo.ee/7IQgAPRxFwddUStq5cRF3w2kgs8=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226397t1h94cb.jpg
//f8.pmo.ee/S8xSXOmrAKXkxs3dZn_d8ve5-a8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226397t1h94cb.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f9.pmo.ee/dVEondysGJygo_hbiKvuRudpWK0=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226399t1haab5.jpg
//f9.pmo.ee/gXjkIRemPKkIzYvLewQp2wTWc3c=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226399t1haab5.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f12.pmo.ee/hd0s5Di3e8NjVHfp5zZ0ECg-WsY=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226401t1h83d9.jpg
//f12.pmo.ee/Dg2_irrLeECeFlCYbKzaw1diEgE=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226401t1h83d9.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f8.pmo.ee/lXLKMFaBsmBvvK2xbVO4cjVMkPI=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226405t1h9ee2.jpg
//f8.pmo.ee/8lf8w_XJNj3w7huMjItXP8IxQd8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226405t1h9ee2.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/T_tFFrY4GUuGGc3uUvKF6J3G2jo=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226407t1h27e6.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/OIEnO2ryzEE62nm6zfx3jwfihZY=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226407t1h27e6.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/eMq1pY8PaZaPdWVcHy6rfUQkT0I=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226409t1hc46d.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/FRtD-T-ACuVkZUTtTCI8e2S4aJg=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226409t1hc46d.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/EO2XBrvEE4ROGlakBpXzCqUj78M=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226411t1h49c4.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/uoS1vh4zsO5MaYIlmZIFSBUhRMg=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7226411t1h49c4.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f12.pmo.ee/u32cjT5pbk_06WRsKb6_w5Hx4YA=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227481t1h1e50.jpg
//f12.pmo.ee/nwfqtKkKxDIULdYE0lU1ymINRPQ=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227481t1h1e50.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/CkQizxbqzQ9tAf91_DG_3-v5JYk=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227483t1h8ad0.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/bxa5zdxYqo9S9y0orLhy8tFMbT8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227483t1h8ad0.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/Em7H4TjVOirGqx5464ZhROLjHV4=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227487t1h065e.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/FtUI7sGYSL9Y6GjBSZlEnc1d1Do=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227487t1h065e.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/wewodsoTGD6rDe7DPAK4p7NW_I8=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227495t1h0039.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/TG8BmWtFcZLCQl0tlP_t0XzioEI=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227495t1h0039.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/mFkiMuhmWOtfB8pwmhhQLH76SK4=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227499t1hb1dd.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/m1ca3Wwwi5CP8llurzEqspU-4d0=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227499t1hb1dd.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f12.pmo.ee/6IO7cqBwtLf_qXomuEIExOttFQM=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227503t1hfea3.jpg
//f12.pmo.ee/Yj-pIeAuz2tNXxsQCQq7cX3T92o=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227503t1hfea3.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/pElOZkII_caJvQw24f4Bim9ZUdM=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227507t1h5ade.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/zNRNbXXzDz4bfTLrx_sONFcTtd4=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227507t1h5ade.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/ci1312hFHFfRjGL4r6FYcG8aqc8=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227511t1h7644.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/HVavMgH2gDn2PNDZTlbzZA9NpaY=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227511t1h7644.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/KPfwzQ3CrQyoJvFO86B-KCyt_vY=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227519t1h4aae.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/TemMcyoXZfg0C4eEUIa5X_pAkNo=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227519t1h4aae.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f8.pmo.ee/9wXc5nMUuYvV1TtCCVhbprVQnGE=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227521t1he7be.jpg
//f8.pmo.ee/4z_gK-cO72clcXodLQFpMSPCIo0=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227521t1he7be.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f9.pmo.ee/GWOdvGPO2ARBXTA1AVCRvpOHt-s=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227525t1h1653.jpg
//f9.pmo.ee/48dDYv7BTLN1sGH1pksPFtKgFdk=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227525t1h1653.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/bEYP1Nm6nkKARy7THjE1OrvNdjU=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227529t1he380.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/cvlVOi95c74OW3kffLe7jvcELPA=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227529t1he380.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/H6iaLjyxkhBOfvb9gX0DDRFytF0=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227533t1hb4a6.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/Grq4nDxIQTo8ib6zk4jGoM1xFx8=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227533t1hb4a6.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/PlQ70Gu1VaOxHtCvi2lszo8Z6ZU=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227537t1hb9d5.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/_iqydzw8QX3joy40jGwp6i_NQdM=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227537t1hb9d5.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/8a8SqhNERhlTt9iXtiBG3ycPV_c=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227541t1h2c1d.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/sqg5Dg5-44Tx6tACz1TL5dS3G5A=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227541t1h2c1d.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f11.pmo.ee/7wC0-TKZ1fDqRQHPiklPN8qoDDA=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227543t1hc595.jpg
//f11.pmo.ee/r_jQ3HN7KOyHCqxJZKRqeu4Gd3M=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227543t1hc595.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f10.pmo.ee/mBn5jp0wmC8D1ZZcPrxV4xKEqTg=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227549t1h7f90.jpg
//f10.pmo.ee/xT-K34guoHlPEdfFMQTIIiS3qhA=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227549t1h7f90.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f9.pmo.ee/_7OLhSM2zzNGBNPAc5EwGhK-28w=/200x200/filters:focal(19x0:3583x3209)/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227565t1hd3e2.jpg
//f9.pmo.ee/ES8GuhKYaHJ1E2jTeUEVL_O0zaQ=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227565t1hd3e2.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f7.pmo.ee/Ru5qQnW62q4q-9W5OluFJUvuQnY=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227567t1h2546.jpg
//f7.pmo.ee/s7z0IhUkiimWxVDqOHdBCgJCIzw=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227567t1h2546.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.
foto
//f8.pmo.ee/hGu6E-UASukDq1bjhB14JCzJg0I=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227569t1hb863.jpg
//f8.pmo.ee/gJEVnylwEHHKFPxB9X2gkwJt9mA=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/10/17/7227569t1hb863.jpg
Iirimaa kandis möllav Ophelia tõi ka Eestisse suure pimeduse.