Ученые рассказали о существах, которые могут жить на Марсе

foto

//f7.pmo.ee/T7g8OZQuw6fDug0aUokhbjgJHDU=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/03/03/6403351t1h0ea4.jpg

//f7.pmo.ee/o4EsVGcUM-560cPWG8on5bEZHtA=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/03/03/6403351t1h0ea4.jpg

This image obtained September 22, 2014 shows an artist concept of NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission. MAVEN is part of NASA's Mars Scout program, funded by NASA Headquarters and managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Launched in November 2013, the mission will explore the Red Planet

HANDOUT/AFP