This picture from the Vietnam News Agency taken on October 11, 2017 shows residents standing at an end of a destroyed bridge in the northern province of Yen Bai. At least 37 people have died and another 40 are missing after floods and landslides ravaged northern and central Vietnam, disaster officials said on October 12. / AFP PHOTO / Vietnam News Agency / VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY

Vietnam News Agency/AFP