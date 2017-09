foto

(170927) -- MORELOS, Sept. 27, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2017 shows a collapsed building in Jojutla, Mexico. The death toll from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hitting central Mexico last week has climbed to 333, nearly two-thirds of whom were killed in Mexico City, where at least 38 buildings collapsed, the government said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Margarito Perez) (ma) (da) (yk) - [e]Margarito Perez -//CHINENOUVELLE_CHINENOUVELLE957024/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1709271405

