PIC BY SHINJIRO ONO / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED Maru the adorable smiling dog)
1/1

Пес породы сиба-ину

Фото: Scanpix

«Это фиаско, братан!» Видео про неловкого пса и остряка-хозяина стало вирусным

30.09.2017 15:09
В Сети набирает популярность ролик под названием «Это фиаско, братан», на котором пес породы сиба-ину неудачно переходит реку. Видео опубликовано на YouTube-канале Shiba Stiv.

Ролик набрал уже более 110 тысяч просмотров. На нем хозяин просит собаку перейти с ним реку, и пес забирается на поваленное дерево, служащее переправой, пишет Lenta.ru.

«Смотри не упади только, а то это будет фиаско», — говорит автор ролика, после чего животное оступается и падает в реку.

На последних кадрах видно, что пес оперативно вылез из воды и ждет хозяина на берегу.

30.09.17
