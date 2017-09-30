«Это фиаско, братан!» Видео про неловкого пса и остряка-хозяина стало вирусным

foto

//f10.pmo.ee/FNrrCntkFlAhCF5Q2gBKr5rQZ2g=/200x200/smart/nginx/o/2017/09/30/7157129t1h8991.jpg

//f10.pmo.ee/Rskk7h5zp4iK3Z4bABpf029j7Ys=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/09/30/7157129t1h8991.jpg

PIC BY SHINJIRO ONO / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED Maru the adorable smiling dog) A dog in Japan has taken the internet by storm after being labelled the happiest hound on the internet. Pictured happily smiling as he goes about his day-to-day business, perky pooch, Maru, has gathered an army of online followers, all eager to catch up with his latest antics. Owned by Japanese dog enthusiast, Shinjiro Ono from Tokyo, Japan, the contended pooch is regularly snapped and filmed looking effortlessly cute - much to the admiration of his adoring fans. Whether hes walking, eating, playing or even sleeping, the Shiba-Inu dog just cant seem to stop grinning and has now has a whopping 800,000 followers on picture sharing social media site, Instagram. SEE CATERS COPY

Scanpix