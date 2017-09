У берегов Австралии нашли город осьминогов

foto

//f9.pmo.ee/qVaDcpYOghxH8HvaVe3ODbWZR_M=/200x200/filters:focal(756x1187:3043x2622)/nginx/o/2017/09/19/7116731t1hd556.jpg

//f9.pmo.ee/3r554UdRqFcs89Mauz_QxM6oJWE=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/09/19/7116731t1hd556.jpg

PIC BY JESSICA BACERRA/ CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: The Octopus swimming freely) - Watch where youre putting those tentacles! This series of snaps shows the extraordinary friendship between octopuses who hitch a ride on bikini-clad swimmers. Jessica Bacerra captured the striking images in the crystal clear waters of Honolulu, Hawaii where she and her friends Kathryn Brown, Samantha Heath, Kristine Esposito, Kristina Harris regularly snorkel. Jessica, 41, said: We consider these brown octopuses as pets we love them! SEE CATERS COPY.

/Caters News Agency