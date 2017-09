Видео: в Колорадо прошел «дождь» из медведей

foto

PIC BY TUOMO BJORKSTEN/CATERS NEWS (Pictured: Bear mum comes to help her cubs down the tree) - Look at me, mum! This is the adorable moment two cheeky bear cubs climbed up a tree to impress their mum. Keen to show off their new skills, the cute cubs tentatively made their way up the tree - while their proud mum kept a close eye and gave them an encouraging nudge. The mum had been teaching her cubs to climb so they can protect themselves from predators and the cubs seemed very pleased that all their practice had paid off. The sweet scene was caught on camera by wildlife photographer Tuomo Bjorksten, in a secluded forest in Suomussalmi, northern Finland. SEE CATERS COPY

Scanpix