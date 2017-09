Россияне не спят ночами, делая редкие фото полярного сияния, вызванного мощнейшей вспышкой на Солнце

foto

**MANDATORY BYLINE - PIC FROM RUSLAN AKHMETSAFIN / THE SIBERIAN TIMES / CATERS NEWS - ** (PICTURED: Northern Lights in Siberia) - A photographer has risked his life to take these stunning snaps of the Northern Lights by travelling deep into Siberia - with just a SWORD to protect him from wolves. Russian Ruslan Akhemtsafin trekked into the remote Far Eastern Siberian Taiga - a region so remote its closer to the United States than Moscow. Braving temperatures as low as minus 50C - as well as bears, wolves and frostbite - Ruslan quietly waited for nights and nights to take the perfect picture. SEE CATERS COPY,

Ruslan Akhmetsafin/The Siberian/Caters News Agency