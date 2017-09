Мощнейшая вспышка на Солнце привела к ухудшению связи в Европе

foto

A dark line is seen snaking across the lower half of the sun in this image from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) taken February 10, 2015. SDO shows colder material as dark and hotter material as light, so the line is, in fact, an enormous swatch of colder material hovering in the sun's atmosphere, the corona. Stretched out, that line or solar filament as scientists call it would be more than 533,000 miles long, or longer than 67 Earths lined up in a row, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/SDO/Handout (OUTER SPACE - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

