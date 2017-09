К Земле приблизился астероид размером с город

foto

This is an artist impression obtained from The University of Warwick and The University of Cambridge shows a rocky and water-rich asteroid being torn apart by the strong gravity of the white dwarf star GD 61. Similar objects in the Solar System likely delivered the bulk of water on Earth and represent the building blocks of the terrestrial planets. Astrophysicists have found the first evidence of a water-rich rocky planetary body outside our solar system in its shattered remains orbiting a white dwarf. in a new study released October 10, 2013, scientists at the Universities of Warwick and Cambridge published in the journal Science analysed the dust and debris surrounding the white dwarf star GD61, 170 light years away. Using observations obtained with the Hubble Space Telescope and the large Keck telescope on Hawaii, they found an excess of oxygen – a chemical signature that indicates that the debris had once been part of a bigger body originally composed of 26 per cent water by mass. By contrast, only approximately 0.023 per cent of the Earth's mass is water. = RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Image copyright Mark A. Garlick, space-art.co.uk, The University of Warwick and The University of Cambridge" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – NO ARCHIVE = Embargoed for release: 10-Oct-2013 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

Mark A. Garlick/AFP