В Канаде за четыре дня исчезла река

In this photo provided by Jim Best/University of Illinois, taken in 2016, sections of the newly exposed, once under water, bed of Kluane Lake contain small pinnacles. Wind has eroded sediments with a harder layer on top that forms a protective cap as the wind erodes softer and sandier sediment below. These pinnacles, just a few centimeters high, are small-scale versions of what are sometimes termed "hoodoos." (Jim Best/University of Illinois via AP)

Jim Best/AP