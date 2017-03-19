Удивительные спутниковые фото, которые изменят ваш взгляд на мир

Раньше подобная привилегия была доступна только астронавтам или специалистам космических исследовательских центров, теперь у каждого из нас тоже есть возможность ежедневно открывать для себя уникальные природные и урбанистические ландшафты самых затаенных мест планеты, пишет Rus.Tvnet.
Буртанж, Нидерланды.
Here's one more favorite from "Overview" - the world's largest aircraft storage and preservation facility in Tucson, Arizona, USA. The boneyard, located on the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, contains more than 4,400 retired American military and government aircraft.
Площадка для обновления и техобслуживания авиакосмических аппаратов в Тусоне, Аризона.
This image shows Bourtange, a star fort in the Netherlands.
Виноградники в Уэльве, Испания
Citrus trees cover the landscape like fingerprints in Isla Cristina, Spain. The climate in this region is ideal for the growth of this produce with an average temperature of 64 degrees (18° celsius) and a relative humidity between 60% and 80%.
Центральные круговые оросительные поля, Саудовская Аравия
Center pivot irrigation is used throughout the Wadi As-Sirhan Basin of Saudi Arabia. Water is mined from depths as great as one kilometer (~3,000 ft), pumped to the surface, and evenly distributed by sprinklers that rotate 360 degrees. Spurred by a government effort to strengthen its agriculture sector, cultivated land in Saudi Arabia grew from 400,000 acres in 1976 to more than 8 million acres by 1993. For a sense of scale, the total area shown in this Overview is approximately fifty square miles (32,000 acres).
Сельскохозяйственные посевы в Локсахатачи, Флорида, США
The tulip fields in Lisse, Netherlands begin to bloom every year in March and are in peak bloom by late April. The Dutch produce a total of 4.3 billion tulip bulbs each year, of which 53% (2.3 billion) is grown into cut flowers. Of these, 1.3 billion are sold in the Netherlands as cut flowers and the remainder is exported: 630 million bulbs to Europe and 370 million elsewhere.