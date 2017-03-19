prognoz.ee -
An illustration, released from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows the world's satellite
1/1

Спутник. Иллюстративное фото

Фото: Scanpix

An illustration, released from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shows the world's satellite "Ibuki" which will exclusively collect data on greenhouse gas emissions around the world, as part of global efforts to tackle climate change. The Japanese rocket H-A carrying sattelites, including Ibuki, blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan's soutern island of Kyushu on January 23, 2009. AFP PHOTO / JAXA / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Scanpix

Удивительные спутниковые фото, которые изменят ваш взгляд на мир

19.03.2017 16:12
19.03.2017 16:12

Daily Overview — это проект, который открывает доступ к самым прекрасным и актуальным спутниковым фотографиям, изменяющим привычный взгляд на планету Земля. 

Раньше подобная привилегия была доступна только астронавтам или специалистам космических исследовательских центров, теперь у каждого из нас тоже есть возможность ежедневно открывать для себя уникальные природные и урбанистические ландшафты самых затаенных мест планеты, пишет Rus.Tvnet.

Буртанж, Нидерланды.

Площадка для обновления и техобслуживания авиакосмических аппаратов в Тусоне, Аризона.

Виноградники в Уэльве, Испания

Центральные круговые оросительные поля, Саудовская Аравия

Сельскохозяйственные посевы в Локсахатачи, Флорида, США

 

Agricultural development is seen in Loxahatchee, Florida, USA. Can anyone help us identify what is being grown here?

Публикация от Daily Overview (@dailyoverview)

