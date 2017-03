Найдено новое объяснение возникновению жизни на Земле

foto

This NASA/NOAA image shows what the the GOES-13 satellite image captured as it passed over Katia (right, center) on August 30, just after daylight reached it in the Atlantic, revealing a well-developed storm. The bright vertical line on the Earth shows daylight to the east of the line, and imagery is visible. To the left of the line the earth is still in darkness, and infrared imagery shows where the clouds are located. The National Hurricane Center named Katia a tropical storm today, at 5 a.m. EDT. As newborn Katia speeds west-northwest the current track projects it moving north of the Leeward Islands on the weekend. Because wind shear is light and sea surface temperatures are warm in the area where Katia is headed, the National Hurricane Center forecasts strengthening into a hurricane. AFP PHOTO/NASA/NOAA/HANDOUT/RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

HO/AFP