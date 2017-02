Брошенная хозяином собака устроилась на работу на заправке

foto

PIC FROM JANET TAPPIN COELHO / CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED: Hanna, a chocolate Labrador Retriever broke her tooth and couldn;t eat properly for six weeks) - An adorable puppy is finally able to eat again after getting a world first 3D printed tooth to replace her broken incisor. Hanna, a 15-month-old labrador retriever, broke her front fang while chewing on a bone earlier this year. But on July 1 a team of Brazilian dentists and scientists at the University in Santos in Southeast Brazil fitted the pooch with a bionic tooth using cutting edge technology. Forensic dentist Dr Paulo Miamoto made the mould of the dogs upper jaw, while 3D design specialist Cicero Moraes produced the digital prosthetic in Chromium and Cobalt. The duo are part of the Animal Avengers along with Roberto Fecchio, a veterinary surgeon, who carried out the operation. SEE CATERS COPY

