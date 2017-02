Опубликованы документы ЦРУ о «пирамидах» и «вымершей цивилизации» на Марсе

foto

This 1999 Hubble telescope image shows Mars when Mars was 54 million miles (87 million kilometers) from Earth. A NASA spacecraft designed to investigate how Mars lost its water is expected to put itself into orbit around the Red Planet on Sunday after a 10-month journey. After traveling 442 million miles (711 million km) from Earth, the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution, or MAVEN, probe faces a do-or-die burn of its six braking rockets beginning at 9:37 p.m. EDT/0137 GMT. REUTERS/NASA/Handout (OUTER SPACE - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

NASA/REUTERS