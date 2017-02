Под Таллинном волк загрыз пони

foto

//f10.pmo.ee/G-RzDlE1ttN36shSwkilcv-_EtI=/200x200/filters:focal(65x0:3499x2462)/nginx/o/2017/02/09/6323917t1he817.jpg

//f10.pmo.ee/XAgpJfZqi2RvHhgBfB3OodrTLPo=/566x0/nginx/o/2017/02/09/6323917t1he817.jpg

Nemo, a Shetland pony, rescued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service after it became stranded in a swollen river near Lochard Road, Aberfoyle, is pictured dried out back in his farm after yesterdays ordeal.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images