Финский фотограф покорил СМИ снимками природы под звездным небом

Кесерчи сам научился фотографировать, он снимает ночные ландшафты с 2013 года. Фото Млечного пути сделали его звездой Facebook и Instagram.
Работает Кесерчи в основном в Финляндии и на греческом острове Родос. По словам фотографа, для получения наилучшего результата требуется приложить много усилий. Нередко он вынужден проводить много часов за рулем и не спать всю ночь.
Кроме того, Кесерчи назвал волшебным наблюдение за звездами, Млечным путем и северным сиянием. Фотографу также нравится тишина и ощущение одиночества.
Night picture captured couple nights ago in Inkoo,Finland.
Pier of dreams Inkoo,Finland.
Hey!Had a trip for some days in Kuusamo,Finland.What an amazing place!!!!Can't wait to get back there again.This is a shot taken there of #myllykoski . Good morning!!!
Больше фотографий можно посмотреть здесь.