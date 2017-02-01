prognoz.ee -
Финский фотограф покорил СМИ снимками природы под звездным небом

01.02.2017 13:13
Финский фотограф Оскар Кесерчи покорил СМИ снимками природы под звездным небом. Его работы опубликовала, в частности, газета Daily Mail.

Кесерчи сам научился фотографировать, он снимает ночные ландшафты с 2013 года. Фото Млечного пути сделали его звездой Facebook и Instagram.

Работает Кесерчи в основном в Финляндии и на греческом острове Родос. По словам фотографа, для получения наилучшего результата требуется приложить много усилий. Нередко он вынужден проводить много часов за рулем и не спать всю ночь.

Кроме того, Кесерчи назвал волшебным наблюдение за звездами, Млечным путем и северным сиянием. Фотографу также нравится тишина и ощущение одиночества.

Больше фотографий можно посмотреть здесь.

