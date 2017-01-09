Захватывающее видео: голодная акула-молот против рыбака

foto

http://f2.pmo.ee/f/2014/03/27/2918890t40h75e2.jpg

http://f6.pmo.ee/f/2014/03/27/2918890t44h1286.jpg

** FILE ** A hammerhead shark swims in a large tank at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta, in this Oct. 27, 2005 file photo. Female sharks can fertilize their own eggs and give birth without any sperm from a male shark, according to a new study into the asexual reproduction of a hammerhead in a Nebraska zoo. The joint Northern Ireland-U.S. research, being published Wednesday, May 23, 2007, analyzed the DNA of a shark born in 2001 in the Henry Doorly Zoo, in a tank with three potential mothers, none of whom had contact with a male hammerhead for at least three years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file) / SCANPIX Code: 436

John Bazemore/AP