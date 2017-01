Вот это поворот: в Австралии рыба утащила рыбака в море

foto

This undated screen grab of a video by the Harbour Village Beach Club and released by the Fabian Cousteau Ocean Learning Center, shows fish in the Caribbean Sea near the western shore of Bonaire. Underwater cameras are tracking reefs off Bonaire as part of a project that will include the use of 3D printers to create extremely realistic artificial reef habitat that backers hope will foster natural habitat development in damaged reefs elsewhere in the world. (Fabian Cousteau Ocean Learning Center via AP)

