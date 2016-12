Температура на Северном полюсе в декабре бьет все рекорды (1)

foto

In this photo made Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 and provided by Olympictorch2014.com, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2014, mountain climbers ascend the summit of Mt. Elbrus to light the Olympic Flame during the Olympic torch relay in Kabardino-Balkaria province, southern Russia. The special project to take the flame to the western peak of Elbrus, the highest point in Europe, was planned separately from the main Olympic Torch Relay route in order to ensure the best possible weather conditions for the climb. and was made at the end of October 2013. The 65,000-kilometer (40,389 mile) Sochi torch relay, which started on Oct. 7, is the longest in Olympic history. The torch has traveled to the North Pole on a Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker and has even been flown into space. (AP Photo/ Konstantin Dikovsky, Olympictorch2014.com) / TT / kod 436

Konstantin Dikovsky/AP